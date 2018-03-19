Cerca

Lunedì 19 Marzo 2018 | 18:42

Fallisce Trony, a Baria rischio 26 dipendenti
17.03.2018

minifestazione Ilva
18.03.2018

L'Ilva? «Chiudiamola qua»
presidio in piazza Garibaldi
«Una petizione per la salute»

Andria, cade durante gara mountain bike: è grave
18.03.2018

molfetta
18.03.2018

Ladri di auto speronano Cc
pm avvocato di Trani, goliardia
19.03.2018

Agguato a Foggia un gambizzato nel rione Candelaro
18.03.2018

Puglia sferzata dal vento Cadute di alberi e danni
17.03.2018

Anziana uccisa a Bitonto, ecco gli arrestati
17.03.2018

Il Papa accolto da migliaia di fedeli a San Giovanni Rotondo
17.03.2018

Malena, è di Gioia la nuova pornostar di Siffredi
29.09.2016

Bitonto, anziana uccisa: l'audio-video dell'agguato vicino al mercato
17.03.2018

Papa Francesco a San Giovanni Rotondo sulla tomba di padre Pio
17.03.2018

Malena saluta i suoi fan
29.09.2016

Sequestro record di cetrioli di mare
27.05.2016

Rocco Siffredi presenta la pornostar pugliese Malena
29.09.2016

Fano

WWII bomb set off in sea off Fano (2)

Bomb scare last week

Fano, March 19 - A WWII bomb that caused a scare in Fano last week was safely set off in the sea off the Marche port city on Monday, Mayor Massimo Seri said. Some 23,000 residents were evacuated after the bomb was found and accidentally triggered on a Fano beach during construction work Tuesday. Seri said "the navy divers carried out the operation perfectly, although it took a little longer than expected because of the adverse conditions of the sea".

19.03.2018

