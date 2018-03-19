WWII bomb set off in sea off Fano (2)

Fano, March 19 - A WWII bomb that caused a scare in Fano last week was safely set off in the sea off the Marche port city on Monday, Mayor Massimo Seri said. Some 23,000 residents were evacuated after the bomb was found and accidentally triggered on a Fano beach during construction work Tuesday. Seri said "the navy divers carried out the operation perfectly, although it took a little longer than expected because of the adverse conditions of the sea".