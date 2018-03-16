Cerca

Venerdì 16 Marzo 2018 | 20:23

corte dei conti puglia
14.03.2018

Bufera su consiglieri grillini
«Sui contratti date truccate»

Bari, diffamò Vendola, Sgarbi condannato a risarcimento danni
15.03.2018

Bari, diffamò Vendola, Sgarbi
condannato a risarcimento danni

Genitori picchiano maestra arrestata per maltrattamenti
15.03.2018

Genitori picchiano maestra
arrestata per maltrattamenti

vaccini
16.03.2018

Puglia, boom vaccinazioni
c'è la circolare anti-furbetti

Avvocata truffava spacciandosi per sorella di Cantone: arrestata
15.03.2018

Avvocata truffava spacciandosi
per sorella di Cantone: arrestata

Bari, infopoint in aeroporto per Matera 2019
15.03.2018

Bari, infopoint in aeroporto
per Matera 2019

Incidente a Potenza: un morto e due feriti
10.01.2016

Incidente a Potenza: un morto e due feriti

Agguato a Bari
12.03.2018

Agguato a Bari

Pistole e droga in masseria arrestato uomo a San Severo
10.03.2018

Pistole e droga in masseria
arrestato uomo a San Severo

Ciak si gira a Taranto con il mitico Ivan Drago
06.03.2018

Ciak si gira a Taranto
con il mitico Ivan Drago

Truffa Istituto clinico lucano Potenza
13.03.2018

Truffa Istituto clinico lucano Potenza

Scontro tra auto a Potenza: un morto e due feriti
10.01.2016

Scontro tra auto a Potenza: un morto e due feriti

Dia, presi trafficanti di droga dall'Albania: 10 arresti, ingenti i sequestri di stupefacente
14.03.2018

Dia, presi trafficanti di droga dall'Albania: 10 arresti, ingenti i sequestri di stupefacente

Rocco Siffredi presenta la pornostar pugliese Malena
29.09.2016

Rocco Siffredi presenta la pornostar pugliese Malena

Malena saluta i suoi fan
29.09.2016

Malena saluta i suoi fan

Ostra

Baby girl found dead at Marche trash centre (3)

Newborn may have been abandoned in trash cannister

Baby girl found dead at Marche trash centre (3)

Ostra, March 16 - A trash-processing firm on Thursday found the dead body of a newborn baby girl at a facility in Ostra, in the central Marche region, sources said. An autopsy on the body showed that she was alive at birth, but already dead when it got into a waste compressor. One of the likely hypotheses is that the baby was abandoned in a trash cannister in a street shortly after birth. The firm processes trash from several towns.

16.03.2018

