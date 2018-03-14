Fano breathes sigh of relief as WWII bomb removed (2)

Fano, march 14 - The Marche port city of Fano breathed a sigh of relief Wednesday after a WWII bomb which had kept it on edge for over 12 hours was moved out to see to be disposed of. The bomb was found in a building site at Fano Tuesday night and 23,000 people were evacuated. The city hospital was evacuated too and its air space barred to flights, after the bomb was accidentally triggered and risked blowing up. The bomb was taken out 2 miles to sea and will be disposed of in a controlled explosion, local sources said. "The danger is over, the device is two miles off Fano, said Mayor Massimo Seri. The bomb, which was made safe by bomb squads from the army and navy, will remain in the water at least 144 hours before being set off. "The weather conditions helped us but we would have intervened even if the weather had been adverse, because it was an Alpha alert," said corvette captain Thierry Trevisan.