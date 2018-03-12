Cerca

Lunedì 12 Marzo 2018

Bari

Mafioso killed in Bari (2)

Man, 43, shot dead

Mafioso killed in Bari (2)

Bari, March 12 - A 43-year-old criminal believed close to a Bari mafia clan was shot dead in the Puglia city on Monday. Antonio Scaglioso has been linked in the past to the Piperis Clan. A woman was hit in the face and head with a baseball bat near the scene of the murder. The Puglia mafia, the Sacra Corona Unita (United Holy Crown, SCU), is the fourth and smallest of Italy's four mafias. The other three are 'Ndrangheta from Calabria, Cosa Nostra from Sicily and the Camorra from Naples.

