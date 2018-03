Woman duty doctor suffers attempted sexual assault (2)

Bari, March 8 - An out-of-hours woman duty doctor working in the Salento area of Puglia suffered an attempted sexual assault during a home visit at night at the weekend, Donato De Giorgi, the head of the Lecce branch of the national medical association, said on Thursday. The woman managed to get away and called the police. She was not physically injured but is profoundly disturbed by what happened, De Giorgi said.