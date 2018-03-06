PD members who want govt with M5S should say so-Renzi (3)

Rome, March 6 - Outgoing Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi reiterated Tuesday that he was against the centre-left group supporting a 5-Star Movement (M5S) executive, adding that the PD members in favour should say so at a meeting of the party's directorate next week. The ex-premier also said that he was bemused about the criticism of his decision to resign from the PD only after the new parliament and government has been sworn in. "The elections are over, the PD lost and it's necessary to turn a new leaf," Renzi said on Facebook. "That's why I'm leaving the helm of the party. "I don't understand the internal polemics of the last few hours. Row again? Attack me again? "In the next few years, the PD will have to be in opposition to the extremists. "I think the PD should be where the citizens put it: in the opposition. "If someone in the party thinks differently, they should say so at the directorate meeting on Monday or within the parliamentary groups". Puglia Governor Michele Emiliano, on the other hand, said that he thinks the PD should support a government led by the M5S. The M5S was the top individual party in the election, with over 32% of the vote, but it did not get a working majority in parliament. "The country cannot wait for long negotiations. It needs to know immediately that the PD will support an M5S government effort," Emiliano said. "The hope is the the president (Sergio Mattarella), encouraged by our willingness, could think that the M5S is the party that has the best chance of composing a government".