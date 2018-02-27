Di Maio picks Tridico, Pesce, Conte as ministers (3)

Rome, February 27 - Anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) premier candidate Luigi Di Maio on Tuesday unveiled three key names in his government team. Economist and lecturer at Roma Tre University Pasquale Tridico takes the labour post; former agriculture ministry manager Alessandra Pesce gets agriculture; and private law professor Giuseppe Conte is named minister for "the civil service, de-bureaucratisation and meritocracy". It is "surreal" that the M5S has named a shadow cabinet ahead of Sunday's general election, Premier Paolo Gentiloni said Tuesday. "The stakes in Sunday's elections are comparable to a choice of field, an essential one, but looking at the election campaign it would not seem so," said Gentiloni. "We are in a surreal festival of miraculous proposals, For the first time there is a shadow cabinet that presents itself before the elections. "Usually you lose the elections and present a shadow cabinet, but here they're doing it before the elections".