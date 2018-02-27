F1: Vettel 1st in Barcelona testing

Rome, February 27 - Sebastian Vettel came top in Tuesday's officials pre-championship test driving in Barcelona in the debut of Ferrari's new SF71H race car. The German ace clocked 1:19.673, beating last year's record set by Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas. The Finn was closest to the Ferrari No.1 driver with 1:19.976 Tuesday while all the other drivers were over 80 seconds.