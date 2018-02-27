Man nabbed for double murder near Modena

Modena, February 27 - Italian police have arrested a man in connection with a double murder near Modena Tuesday, sources said. The man allegedly killed two brothers - his father-in-law and his wife's uncle - with a bill-hook on a farm near the small town of Zocca in the Apennines, police said. The victims were named as Ugo and Remo Bertarini, both in their seventies. The murder suspect was named as Angelo Rainone.
