LeU refuses to take part in TV debate with CasaPound (3)

Rome, February 27 - The leftwing Free and Equal (LeU) party on Tuesday refused to take part in a TV debate ahead of Sunday's general election because of the presence on the panel of the neo-Fascist CasaPound group. "This ticket," LeU said, "claims Fascism as a historical experience of reference defining its members as 'Fascists of the third millennium'." It said "we of the LeU do not intend to legitimise this political culture in any way, and apologising to (State broadcaster) RAI and viewers, we won't be taking part out of deep respect for anti-Fascism".
Gelo, caos treni. Aerei, cancellati undici voli
Decaro: a Bari si fa lezione Foto
Bari, da domani chiude
l'aeroporto: voli su Brindisi
Più bus e taxi a prezzi agevolati
Trovata la «pantera»
avvistata nel Brindisino
ma in realtà è un cane
Scandalo gay, trema la chiesa lucana: quelle chat creano scompiglio
Ex avvocato e gigolò campano
Zurigo, 36enne di Supersano
uccide la moglie e si ammazza Vd