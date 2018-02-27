Sahara green and populated thousands of years ago

Rome, February 27 - The Sahara was green and populated thousands of years ago, an Italian-led study said Tuesday. The study, led by Rome La Sapienza University's Fulvio Cruciani and published in Genome Biology, used an innovative DNA sequencing technique to reconstruct human migration in the area. The Sahara was covered in lush vegetation between 12,000 and 5,000 years ago, the study found.
Gelo, caos treni. Aerei, cancellati undici voli
Decaro: a Bari si fa lezione Foto
Bari, da domani chiude
l'aeroporto: voli su Brindisi
Più bus e taxi a prezzi agevolati
Trovata la «pantera»
avvistata nel Brindisino
ma in realtà è un cane
Scandalo gay, trema la chiesa lucana: quelle chat creano scompiglio
Ex avvocato e gigolò campano
Zurigo, 36enne di Supersano
uccide la moglie e si ammazza Vd