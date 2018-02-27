Cerca

Martedì 27 Febbraio 2018 | 20:14

Gelo in arrivo con «Burian»Scuole chiuse nel Foggiano FotoA Barletta latte caldo e coperte
Gelo, caos treni. Aerei, cancellati undici voli
Decaro: a Bari si fa lezione Foto

Bari, da mercoledì chiudel'Aeroporto: voli su BrindisiPiù bus e taxi a prezzi avolati
Bari, da domani chiude
l'aeroporto: voli su Brindisi
Più bus e taxi a prezzi agevolati

cane corso
Trovata la «pantera»
avvistata nel Brindisino
ma in realtà è un cane

Scandalo gay, trema la chiesa lucanaQuelle chat che creano scompiglio
Scandalo gay, trema la chiesa lucana: quelle chat creano scompiglio
Ex avvocato e gigolò campano

Zurigo, 36enne di Supersano uccidela moglie (di Ruffano) e si ammazza
Zurigo, 36enne di Supersano
uccide la moglie e si ammazza Vd

Neve, scuole chiuse a Potenza e altri comuni
Neve, scuole chiuse
a Potenza e altri comuni

Neve, scatti da Foggia, Potenza e Bari
Neve, scatti da Foggia, Potenza e Bari

Neve a bari: treni in tilt
Neve a bari: treni in tilt

Ex Fibronit, a ottobre finirà la bonifica
Ex Fibronit, a ottobre
finirà la bonifica

Il lungomare di Bari e la provincia imbiancata
Il lungomare di Bari e la provincia imbiancata

La nevicata a Bari, campagnee strade imbiancate in provincia
Neve a Bari, strade imbiancate Foto
treni in tilt. Voli dirottati a Brindisi
A Potenza scuole chiuse da domani

Previsioni meteo per martedi', 27 febbraio 2018
Previsioni meteo per martedi', 27 febbraio 2018

Previsioni meteo per mercoledi', 28 febbraio 2018
Previsioni meteo per mercoledi', 28 febbraio 2018

Tragedia salentina in Svizzera: uccide la moglie in strada e si ammazza. Le vittime sono leccesi
Tragedia salentina in Svizzera: uccide la moglie in strada e si ammazza. Le vittime sono leccesi

Scuole chiuse anche domani
Scuole chiuse anche domani

FCA 'contacts' with China's Geely before Daimler (4)

'Merger talks interrupted in mid-2017'

FCA 'contacts' with China's Geely before Daimler (4)

New York, February 27 - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had contacts with Geely of China before the Chinese group became the largest shareholder in Daimler, Bloomberg reported Tuesday. It said Geely and FCA talked about a possible merger but the preliminary talks were interrupted in mid-2017 because of differences on valuations. The billionaire who controls Geely, Li Shufu, contacted FCA while evaluating options to expand outside China, Bloomberg reported. Li decided not to present a formal offer because of differences of opinion over the future evaluation of FCA. There has been a lot of speculation about Chinese interest in FCA recently. Among the potential bidders, media said, were Dongfeng Motor, Great Wall, Guangzhou Automobile and Geely. The latter denied a bid fro FCA in mid-August. Geely is a multinational carmaker headquartered in Hangzhou, Zhejiang. It sells passenger vehicles under the Geely Auto, Volvo, Lynk & Co, PROTON, and Lotus brands and commercial vehicles under the London EV Company and Yuan Cheng New Energy Commercial Vehicle brands.

