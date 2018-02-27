Frost 'to peak' Wednesday (3)

Rome, February 27 - Frost will "peak" across Italy on Wednesday with minimum temperatures falling to -6/7 degrees Celsius, weatherman Bernardo Gozzini said Tuesday. Temperatures will start rising gradually from Thursday afternoon, he said, and snow will gradually turn to rain. In the south of Italy this weekend temperature highs will reach 18-20 degrees, at least 15 higher than currently, Gozzini said. But there will be a possible fresh snowfall in Rome Thursday morning, he said.
