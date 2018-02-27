Berlusconi ready to stand as premier in one year (2)

Rome, February 27 - Forza Italia (FI) leader Silvio Berlusconi told a Facebook-ANSA Live Forum that he would be "willing" to stand as premier candidate in new elections in a year's time if Sunday's vote is inconclusive and he regains his eligibility to run for office. Three-time premier Berlusconi is currently ineligible to stand for public office due to a ban he is appealing against linked to a tax-fraud conviction. He has mooted the idea of European Parliament President Antonio Tajani becoming Italy's next premier if the centre right wins Sunday's general election. But Tajani has played down this hypothesis. "I'd like to remain president of the European Parliament. It is important for Italy," Tajani said in an interview published by German daily die Welt on Tuesday. Tajani said he was "honoured" that Berlusconi had mooted the idea of him being premier but added that he was doing "everything to work in the interest of Europe".