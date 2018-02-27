Pope 'studying' Geneva visit for WCC peace move (3)

Vatican City, February 27 - Pope Francis is "studying" a visit to the Geneva HQ of the World Council of Churches to discuss a WCC peace move, well-informed sources told ANSA Tuesday. The visit will happen in spring and could come as early as April, the sources said. The WCC has invited the pope. The WCC, which has called for an immediate end to attacks in Syria, is a worldwide inter-church organization founded in 1948. Its members today include the Assyrian Church of the East, the Oriental Orthodox Churches, most jurisdictions of the Eastern Orthodox Church, the Old Catholic Church, the Anglican Communion, most mainline Protestant churches (such as the Lutheran, Mennonite, Methodist, Moravian and Reformed) and some evangelical Protestant churches such as the Baptist and Pentecostal. The Roman Catholic Church is not a member although it sends accredited observers to meetings.