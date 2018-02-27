Rome to stop diesel cars by 2024 - Raggi (3)

Rome, February 27 - Rome will stop private diesel vehicles from running in the historic centre from 2024, Mayor Virginia Raggi said Tuesday. Raggi, who mentioned the measure at the C40 climate meeting in Mexico City Monday, said on Facebook that "Rome has decided to work in the front line and in Mexico City, during the C40 Conference, I announced that starting in 2024, the use of private diesel-powered vehicles will be banned." Raggi was elected partly on an environmentally friendly platform in a landslide in June 2016, becoming the Italian capital's first woman mayor.