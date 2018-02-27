Snow, cold continue to cause transport disruption

Naples, February 27 - The wave of snow and freezing temperatures that has hit Italy continued to cause disruption on many parts of the country on Tuesday, especially in the transport sector. In Rome schools were closed for a second consecutive day after the capital got a rare covering of snow on Monday and Mayor Virginia Raggi arrived back after returning from a climate-change conference in Mexico early. Schools were also closed in Naples, where snow and poor visibility caused traffic to and from Capodichino airport to be suspended early on Tuesday. As a result many flights were cancelled and long queues formed of passengers trying to arrange new ones. Many travellers had difficulty getting to the airport because of poor road conditions. Another wave of low pressure that could bring fresh snow is forecast to arrive on Thursday. There are fears that the bad weather could affect turnout for Sunday's general election.