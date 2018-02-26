Gentiloni thanks Red Cross for helping homeless (3)

Rome, February 26 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni on Monday visited a Red Cross centre in Rome and thanked the workers for helping the homeless during a cold snap which has engulfed the Italian capital in snow. "For those without a roof over their heads the very particular conditions of these days are to be faced and managed in the best way possible," said the premier. "We know that you have to move gradually from activities supporting emergency to support for poverty and inclusion. "And that is the work we're trying to do. "But thank you to the Red Cross and voluntary associations that have acted in these hours for people who feel the cold in a much more serious way".
