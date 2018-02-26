Raggi coming back to Rome early due to snow crisis (3)

Rome, February 26 - Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi is coming back from a C40 climate conference in Mexico City early to deal with Rome's snow crisis, sources said Monday. Raggi, who has been criticised for being out of the capital despite bad-weather forecasts, will come straight back so as to be operational Tuesday morning, the sources said. She is expected to arrive back at her desk late on Tuesday morning, the sources said.
