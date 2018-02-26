Italy won't need supplementary budget - Padoan

Rome, February 23 - Italy will not need to pass a supplementary budget, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said Monday. He also said Italy was no longer under "special observation" in Europe and that the economy was "much more stable" than in previous years. European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker had not meant to suggest otherwise with his recent statement, which he later toned down, on the possibility of a "non-operational" government after the March 4 general election.
Gelo, caos treni. Aerei, cancellati undici voli
Decaro: a Bari si fa lezione Foto
Bari, da domani chiude
l'aeroporto: voli su Brindisi
Più bus e taxi a prezzi agevolati
Trovata la «pantera»
avvistata nel Brindisino
ma in realtà è un cane
Scandalo gay, trema la chiesa lucana: quelle chat creano scompiglio
Ex avvocato e gigolò campano
Zurigo, 36enne di Supersano
uccide la moglie e si ammazza Vd