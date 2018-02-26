Luxottica profits up 22% to 1 bn in 2017 (3)

Milan, February 26 - Italian eyewear giant Luxottica posted reported net profits of 1.038 billion euros in 2017 Monday, a 22% rise on 2016. The adjusted net profit was up 10% at 970 million euros, it said. Earnings were up 0.8% to 9.15 billion while the dividend was 1.01 euros. Luxottica said it expected "result to grow further" in 2018.