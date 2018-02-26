Verdone, Bottura, others appeal to next govt (3)

Rome, February 26 - Cultural figures including actor-director Carlo Verdone, architect Paolo Portoghesi, director Cristina Comencini and chef Massimo Bottura on Monday appealed to the next government to make culture a priority. "Let's restore to Italy its role of cradle of culture and civilisation," they wrote. "Let's relaunch Europe, leading its refoundation, not only restoring dignity to citizens but a future to those who are deprived of one". They appealed to "anyone, after the March 4 general election, who will have responsibility in government or opposition. "May they take care of culture and citizens' rights," they said. photo: Verdone