Italians missing in Mexico 'sold to gang for 43 euros' (2)

Rome, February 26 - Three Neapolitan street vendors missing in Mexico since January 31 were sold by police to a gang in the State of Jalisco for 43 euros, their family said Sunday. The relatives of Raffaele Russo, his son Antonio, and nephew Vincenzo Commino appealed to the government to intervene. The Italian foreign ministry confirmed that four Mexican police have been arrested. The three street vendors went missing in the high-crime city of Tecaltitlan, in the State of Jalisco. photo: Daniele Russo showing photo of father Raffele
