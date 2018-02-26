Soccer: Buffon 'back for Italy' in friendlies -Di Biagio (2)

Florence, February 26 - Gianluigi Buffon is likely to come out of international retirement to take part in Italy's friendlies against England and Argentina in March, caretaker coach Luigi Di Biagio said Monday. The 40-year-old goalkeeping great was thought to have played his last match for the Azzurri when Italy failed to beat Sweden in a World Cup qualifying playoff in Milan in November, ruling them out of this summer's tournament in Russia. "I've spoken to him and he'll probably be part of the March squad," Di Biagio. "A player like him cannot stop after Sweden". Italy Under 21 coach Di Biagio was put in charge of the senior national team on an interim basis after Gian Piero Ventura was sacked over the Azzurri's failure to qualify for the World Cup for the first time since 1958. He said that he did not feel like a temp though. "You say I'm a caretaker. Call me what you like. Today I feel I'm the national team coach and what I'm called is the last of my problems".