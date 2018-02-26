Renzi 'won't take step back' if PD loses

Rome, February 26 - Ex-premier and Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi said Monday that he would not step down from the helm of the centre-left group if it does badly in Sunday's general election. "I'm ready to talk about (electoral) programmes from now until Sunday," Renzi told SkyTg24. "There won't be a step back and I find it disconcerting that the whole issue of the election campaign is what I'll do. If you think that we'll spend the last week talking about what comes after, you've got the wrong person".