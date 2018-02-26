Difficult to patch up relations with Renzi - Berlusconi (2)

Cerca

Martedì 27 Febbraio 2018 | 20:44

Edicola digitale

sfoglia edizione

acquista edizione

Gelo in arrivo con «Burian»Scuole chiuse nel Foggiano FotoA Barletta latte caldo e coperte
25.02.2018

Gelo, caos treni. Aerei, cancellati undici voli
Decaro: a Bari si fa lezione Foto

Bari, da mercoledì chiudel'Aeroporto: voli su BrindisiPiù bus e taxi a prezzi avolati
25.02.2018

Bari, da domani chiude
l'aeroporto: voli su Brindisi
Più bus e taxi a prezzi agevolati

cane corso
25.02.2018

Trovata la «pantera»
avvistata nel Brindisino
ma in realtà è un cane

Scandalo gay, trema la chiesa lucanaQuelle chat che creano scompiglio
27.02.2018

Scandalo gay, trema la chiesa lucana: quelle chat creano scompiglio
Ex avvocato e gigolò campano

Zurigo, 36enne di Supersano uccidela moglie (di Ruffano) e si ammazza
24.02.2018

Zurigo, 36enne di Supersano
uccide la moglie e si ammazza Vd

Neve, scuole chiuse a Potenza e altri comuni
26.02.2018

Neve, scuole chiuse
a Potenza e altri comuni

Neve, scatti da Foggia, Potenza e Bari
26.02.2018

Neve, scatti da Foggia, Potenza e Bari

Neve a bari: treni in tilt
27.02.2018

Neve a bari: treni in tilt

Ex Fibronit, a ottobre finirà la bonifica
26.02.2018

Ex Fibronit, a ottobre
finirà la bonifica

Il lungomare di Bari e la provincia imbiancata
27.02.2018

Il lungomare di Bari e la provincia imbiancata

La nevicata a Bari, campagnee strade imbiancate in provincia
26.02.2018

Neve a Bari, strade imbiancate Foto
treni in tilt. Voli dirottati a Brindisi
A Potenza scuole chiuse da domani

Previsioni meteo per martedi', 27 febbraio 2018
26.02.2018

Previsioni meteo per martedi', 27 febbraio 2018

Previsioni meteo per mercoledi', 28 febbraio 2018
27.02.2018

Previsioni meteo per mercoledi', 28 febbraio 2018

Tragedia salentina in Svizzera: uccide la moglie in strada e si ammazza. Le vittime sono leccesi
24.02.2018

Tragedia salentina in Svizzera: uccide la moglie in strada e si ammazza. Le vittime sono leccesi

Scuole chiuse anche domani
26.02.2018

Scuole chiuse anche domani

Rome

Difficult to patch up relations with Renzi - Berlusconi (2)

FI leader says he has premier candidate in mind, but cannot name

Difficult to patch up relations with Renzi - Berlusconi (2)

Rome, February 26 - Forza Italia leader Silvio Berlusconi told RTL 102.5 radio on Monday that he considered it "difficult" to patch up relations with Democratic Party (PD) chief Matteo Renzi. Three-time premier Berlusconi and ex-premier Renzi struck the so-called Nazareno Pact in 2014 for a new election law and an overhaul of Italy's political machinery. But Berlusconi ditched the pact early in 2015 due to differences that emerged in the process that led to President Sergio Mattarella being elected head of State. There has been speculation that FI and the PD could try to form a grand-coalition government if the outcome of Sunday's general election is inconclusive. Berlusconi said Monday that he expected a "splendid" result for FI and the centre-right coalition on Sunday. He added that he has a premier candidate in mind but cannot name that person yet because they have "a very high role and don't want their name in the mincer".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Altri articoli dalla sezione

I TAG DEL GIORNO

Il giornale di oggi

27.02.2018

abbonati

sfoglia

Archivio storico

abbonati

sfoglia

 
TORNA SU