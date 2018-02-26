Olympics: Italy hits double-figure medal target

PyeongChang, February 26 - The Italian Winter Olympic team hit its target of reaching double figures in the medals tally in the PyeongChang Games, with 10 podium places, including three golds. All three gold medals were claimed by women. Alpine skier Sofia Goggia made history by becoming the first Italian woman to win gold in downhill. Michela Moioli served up a dominant display to win the snowboardcross event. Speed skater Arianna Fontana triumphed in the 500 metres short track as well as taking bronze in the 1,000m and helping Italy claim silver in the relay. Italy came 12th in the medals table.