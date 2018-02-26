Soccer: Lazio regain third place as Milan sink Roma

Rome, February 26 - Lazio regained third place in Serie A with a 3-0 win at Sassuolo on Sunday while AS Roma dropped to fifth after losing 2-0 at home to a revived AC Milan. Second-placed Juventus's home match against Atalanta was postponed on Sunday due to snow which will give Napoli the chance to extend their lead from one point to four by beating Cagliari away later on Monday. Serbia midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic scored a double and Italy forward Ciro Immobile converted a penalty for his 23rd league goal of the season as Lazio moved up to 52 points, 14 behind Napoli. Inter are one point behind fourth after a 2-0 win over Benevento. Roma are on 50 points in fifth. Milan look to be hauling themselves into the battle for a Champions League slot as they continued their revival under new coach Gennaro Gattuso, with goals by Patrick Cutrone and Davide Calabria earning victory at the Stadio Olimpico. Milan are seventh with 44 points.