Italy shivers in cold snap, Rome in blanket of snow

Rome, February 26 - Rome woke up covered in a blanket of snow on Monday as Italy shivered in a cold snap. Schools in the capital and many other areas were closed as a precautionary measure on Monday and the Rome city council has told people to avoid any unnecessary travel. Snowfalls are rare in Rome, which is close to sea level. The Siberian-like weather front has also caused transport problems and major disruption in many other parts of the country. Sunday's Serie A match between champions Juventus and Atalanta had to be postponed due to heavy snow in Turin.