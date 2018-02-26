Italy shivers in cold snap, Rome in blanket of snow

Rome, February 26 - Rome woke up covered in a blanket of snow on Monday as Italy shivered in a cold snap. Schools in the capital and many other areas were closed as a precautionary measure on Monday and the Rome city council has told people to avoid any unnecessary travel. Snowfalls are rare in Rome, which is close to sea level. The Siberian-like weather front has also caused transport problems and major disruption in many other parts of the country. Sunday's Serie A match between champions Juventus and Atalanta had to be postponed due to heavy snow in Turin.
Gelo, caos treni. Aerei, cancellati undici voli
Decaro: a Bari si fa lezione Foto
Bari, da domani chiude
l'aeroporto: voli su Brindisi
Più bus e taxi a prezzi agevolati
Trovata la «pantera»
avvistata nel Brindisino
ma in realtà è un cane
Scandalo gay, trema la chiesa lucana: quelle chat creano scompiglio
Ex avvocato e gigolò campano
Zurigo, 36enne di Supersano
uccide la moglie e si ammazza Vd