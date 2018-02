4 nabbed for tonne of marijuana on Marche beach

Macerata, February 15 - Italian police on Thursday arrested four people in connection with almost 1,000 kg of marijuana found on a Marche beach last summer. The 915 kg of weed, contained in around 30 packages, washed up at the mouth of the River Chienti in Porto Recanati on June 29, after falling off a yacht moored off the Marche resort. The drugs had a street value of over five million euros, police said.