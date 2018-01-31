Missing woman's body found in 2 suitcases

Macerata, January 31 - The dismembered body of an 18-year-old woman who left a drug rehab centre Monday was found Wednesday in two suitcases dumped in the countryside outside Pollenza near Macerata in Marche. The body was identified as that of Pamela Mastropietro, who voluntarily left the rehab centre at nearby Corridonia on January 29. The suitcases were spotted by a passerby in a ditch not far from the gate of a small villa in Via Dell'Industria. The man, thinking it was a case of drugs or a robbery haul, called the police. The whole area was immediately cordoned off by police and Carabinieri have been combing the countryside around it for clues, police said. The suitcases may have been thrown into the ditch from a passing car, police said. The Marche region is on the Adriatic coast between Emilia-Romagna and Abruzzo. Macerata is one of its provincial capitals. The others are Ancona, Pesaro-Urbino, Fermo and Ascoli Piceno.