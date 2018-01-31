Cerca

Mercoledì 31 Gennaio 2018 | 20:16

informatica
29.01.2018

«Cerchiamo informatici
per crescere
e far crescere la Puglia»

scuola
30.01.2018

Arrestato bidello
molestava bambine

Sveva Cardinale
30.01.2018

Ex uomo ed ex «veggente»
truffa 4 mln con il marito

30.01.2018

Porto Cesareo, sigilli
al lido dell'ex senatore

chiesa rupestre Matera
30.01.2018

Matera, in vendita la chiesa
di santa Maria della Valle - Ft

Carnevale, gli «eroi» sfilano a Putignano
28.01.2018

Carnevale, gli «eroi»
sfilano a Putignano

30.01.2018

Matera, in vendita chiesa rupestre

28.01.2018

Bari, caccia all'auto pirata
che fa «strike» in via Carulli

28.01.2018

Bari, tratto di costa pulito
dai volontari di Fare Verde

29.09.2016

Malena, è di Gioia la nuova pornostar di Siffredi

31.01.2018

Molfetta, 7,5 tonnellate di sigarette nascoste tra panini per hambuger

24.01.2018

Bari, case a luci rosse per escort sul web: 5 arresti e sequestri

29.01.2018

Andria, 4 arresti
rubavano tir
carichi di sigarette

31.01.2018

Addio a Vicini, ct amato
delle «Notti magiche» Video

29.09.2016

Rocco Siffredi presenta la pornostar pugliese Malena

Macerata

Missing woman's body found in 2 suitcases

Left nearby rehab centre on Monday

Missing woman's body found in 2 suitcases

Macerata, January 31 - The dismembered body of an 18-year-old woman who left a drug rehab centre Monday was found Wednesday in two suitcases dumped in the countryside outside Pollenza near Macerata in Marche. The body was identified as that of Pamela Mastropietro, who voluntarily left the rehab centre at nearby Corridonia on January 29. The suitcases were spotted by a passerby in a ditch not far from the gate of a small villa in Via Dell'Industria. The man, thinking it was a case of drugs or a robbery haul, called the police. The whole area was immediately cordoned off by police and Carabinieri have been combing the countryside around it for clues, police said. The suitcases may have been thrown into the ditch from a passing car, police said. The Marche region is on the Adriatic coast between Emilia-Romagna and Abruzzo. Macerata is one of its provincial capitals. The others are Ancona, Pesaro-Urbino, Fermo and Ascoli Piceno.

31.01.2018

