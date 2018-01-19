Tough guys get eaten, Grasso tells Grillo

Milan, January 19 - Senate Speaker Pietro Grasso, leader of the leftwing Free and Equal (LeU) party, on Friday warned 5-Star Movement (M5S) founder Beppe Grillo he may end up eating his words after the latter ruled out forming alliances for the March 4 general election. "I'm wary of tough guys because they always find someone who's tougher who eats them," Grasso said when asked about Grillo.
