Venerdì 19 Gennaio 2018 | 16:49

Rome

Supreme court OKs adoption of acid-attack couple's kid (2)

Grandparents' appeal rejected

Supreme court OKs adoption of acid-attack couple's kid (2)

Rome, January 19 - The supreme Court of Cassation on Friday approved the decision to put the young child of ex-Bocconi University student Martina Levato and her broker ex-boyfriend Alexander Boettcher, who were convicted for acid attacks in 2014, out to adoption. The court rejected a petition by the child's grandparents, who wanted custody. Levato and Boettcher, who have been in jail since December 2014, were sentenced to a total of 28 and 37 years in prison respectively in two separate trials on attacks they carried out against men with whom Levato had had a relationship. Levato's jail term was recently cut from 28 to 20 years.

