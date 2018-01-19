Pope set to meet Amazonian people in Peru

Rome, January 19 - Pope Francis is set to meet indigenous peoples of the Amazon rainforest on the first full day of the Peruvian leg of his apostolic visit on Friday after he left Chile on Thursday. The Argentina pontiff, who has made environmentalism and combatting climate change a key part of his papacy, is expected to issue a message of warning and of hope to the world.
