Giovedì 18 Gennaio 2018

Licenziato non riescea pagare il mutuoGiudice ferma pignoramento
17.01.2018

Lecce, licenziato non riesce
a pagare il mutuo
Giudice ferma pignoramento

droga trovata da Guardia di Finanza
17.01.2018

Droga a Bisceglie, scoperto
deposito di stoccaggio - Vd
più grande del Mezzogiorno

Taranto, incidente stradalemorto 38enne motociclista
17.01.2018

Taranto, incidente stradale
morto 38enne motociclista

grosso totano
17.01.2018

Manduria, trovato
un totano gigante

Omicidio Noeminuovo indagato
18.01.2018

Omicidio Noemi
nuovo indagato

Otranto, area protetta ridotta a discarica
17.01.2018

Otranto, area protetta
ridotta a discarica

Melfi, tre morti dopo lo schianto sulla Bradanica
12.01.2018

Melfi, tre morti dopo lo schianto sulla Bradanica

Bari, omicidio a Carrassi: ucciso un pregiudicato
14.01.2018

Bari, omicidio a Carrassi: ucciso un pregiudicato

Malena, è di Gioia la nuova pornostar di Siffredi
29.09.2016

Malena, è di Gioia la nuova pornostar di Siffredi

Don Ciotti al liceo «Volta» di Foggia «Più impegno contro la mafia»
15.01.2018

Don Ciotti al liceo «Volta» di Foggia
«Più impegno contro la mafia»

Bisceglie, maxi deposito di drogatrovato dalla Guardia di Finanza
17.01.2018

Bisceglie, maxi deposito di droga
trovato dalla Guardia di Finanza

Carabinieri smantellanofiorente mercato della drogatra Trani e Palo del colle
16.01.2018

Carabinieri smantellano
fiorente mercato della droga
tra Trani e Palo del colle

Rocco Siffredi presenta la pornostar pugliese Malena
29.09.2016

Rocco Siffredi presenta la pornostar pugliese Malena

Bari, pregiudicato ammazzato in casa: killer si sono spacciati per agenti
15.01.2018

Bari, pregiudicato ammazzato in casa: killer si sono spacciati per agenti

Malena saluta i suoi fan
29.09.2016

Malena saluta i suoi fan

Rome

10,000 budding M5S MPs says Di Maio (2)

Premier candidate dismisses reports IT system crashed

10,000 budding M5S MPs says Di Maio (2)

Rome, January 18 - 5-Star Movement (M5S) premier candidate Luigi Di Maio said 10,000 people have applied to run in the anti-establishment movement's process to select its parliamentary candidates for the March 4 general election. He also dismissed reports that the movement's IT system crashed, causing chaos for budding MPs. "It's not true," Di Maio told Radio 24. "Every time we hold parliamentarian primaries I read in the newspapers of chaos, but I never read about the membership cards bought by the (traditional) parties. "We are conducting a selection process of iron. "There were people who did not have the requisites and we discarded them because we are not a shuttle bus to go to parliament".

