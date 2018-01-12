Cerca

Venerdì 12 Gennaio 2018 | 15:52

Bari, pacco incendiario distrugge deposito Sda: indaga antiterrorismo
11.01.2018

Melfi, incendio dopo scontrosulla «Bradanica»: tre morti
12.01.2018

Caso Bellomo, altre denunceLicenziamento, firmerà Mattarella
11.01.2018

Gravina, il Tar annullale elezioni comunali
11.01.2018

Francesco Bellomo
10.01.2018

Biagio Antonacci a sorpresa in una scuola di Bari «Non fatevi rubare i sogni»
09.01.2018

L'incendio nel deposito Sda
11.01.2018

Bari, morta dissanguata giovane mamma
07.01.2018

Puglia, arresti per traffico di droga e contrabbando
09.01.2018

Taranto, in mare con motocarro: uomo muore annegato
08.01.2018

Bari, incendio in box-macelleriadel mercato coperto di Japigia
10.01.2018

Bari, finisce contro vetrataMuore giovane mamma
07.01.2018

Caso Bellomo: da Consiglio Stato ok a destituzione
10.01.2018

Calcio, tafferugli Foggia-FrosinoneDaspo a 5 ultrà pugliesi
10.01.2018

Rocco Siffredi presenta la pornostar pugliese Malena
29.09.2016

Vatican City

Don't pray like parrots says pope

Christian prayer must be courageous - Francis

Vatican City, January 12 - Pope Francis said Catholics should not pray without interest like "parrots" during Mass at the Casa Santa Marta residence where he lives inside the Vatican on Friday. "If prayer is not courageous is not Christian," the pope said, according to the Vatican News website. "Courage to fight to get to the Lord. Courage to have faith".

12.01.2018

