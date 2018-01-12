'Was a joke' - minors accused of burning homeless man (2)

Cerca

Venerdì 12 Gennaio 2018 | 12:03

Bari, pacco incendiario distrugge deposito Sda: indaga antiterrorismo
11.01.2018

11.01.2018

Gravina, il Tar annullale elezioni comunali
11.01.2018

aula magna medicina veterinaria
10.01.2018

centrale massafra
10.01.2018

Biagio Antonacci a sorpresa in una scuola di Bari «Non fatevi rubare i sogni»
09.01.2018

L'incendio nel deposito Sda
11.01.2018

Bari, morta dissanguata giovane mamma
07.01.2018

Puglia, arresti per traffico di droga e contrabbando
09.01.2018

Taranto, in mare con motocarro: uomo muore annegato
08.01.2018

Bari, incendio in box-macelleriadel mercato coperto di Japigia
10.01.2018

Bari, finisce contro vetrataMuore giovane mamma
07.01.2018

Caso Bellomo: da Consiglio Stato ok a destituzione
10.01.2018

Calcio, tafferugli Foggia-FrosinoneDaspo a 5 ultrà pugliesi
10.01.2018

Rocco Siffredi presenta la pornostar pugliese Malena
29.09.2016

Verona

Verona, January 11 - Two minors accused of lighting the fire which killed a homeless man in his car near Verona last month have reportedly said the fatality was caused by a prank that went wrong. The man's charred body was found inside the car on December 17 at Santa Maria di Zevio. The minors, who are accused of homicide, are aged 13 and 17. Local residents said the pair frequently pestered the homeless man, throwing firecrackers at him. "It was a joke, we didn't do it on purpose," Il Corriere del Veneto quoted the minors as saying.

12.01.2018

