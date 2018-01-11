Cerca

Giovedì 11 Gennaio 2018 | 19:30

Edicola digitale

sfoglia edizione

acquista edizione

Lotteria Italia, tutti i premiA Lucera vinti 50mila euro
07.01.2018

Lotteria Italia, elenco premi
A Lucera i 50mila€
altre 7 vincite da 20mila€
in Puglia e Basilicata

Posta video hard in rete pagherà 80mila euro
10.01.2018

Postò in rete video hard dell'amica
minorenne, pagherà 80mila euro

Bari, pacco incendiario distrugge deposito Sda: indaga antiterrorismo
11.01.2018

Bari, pacco incendiario danneggia deposito Sda: esclusa pista anarchica Ft

Francesco Bellomo
10.01.2018

Caso Bellomo, da Consiglio Stato
ok a destituzione del magistrato Vd

ambulanza 118
09.01.2018

Polignano, donna disabile muore
di stenti: indagati per abbandono

Biagio Antonacci a sorpresa in una scuola di Bari «Non fatevi rubare i sogni»
09.01.2018

Biagio Antonacci a sorpresa
in una scuola di Bari
«Non fatevi rubare i sogni»

Puglia, arresti per traffico di droga e contrabbando
09.01.2018

Puglia, arresti per traffico di droga e contrabbando

Bari, morta dissanguata giovane mamma
07.01.2018

Bari, morta dissanguata giovane mamma

Deposito Sda
11.01.2018

Deposito Sda

Taranto, in mare con motocarro: uomo muore annegato
08.01.2018

Taranto, in mare con motocarro: uomo muore annegato

Bari, finisce contro vetrataMuore giovane mamma
07.01.2018

Bari, finisce contro vetrata
Muore giovane mamma

Bari, incendio in box-macelleriadel mercato coperto di Japigia
10.01.2018

Bari, incendio in box-macelleria
del mercato coperto di Japigia

Rocco Siffredi presenta la pornostar pugliese Malena
29.09.2016

Rocco Siffredi presenta la pornostar pugliese Malena

Caso Bellomo: da Consiglio Stato ok a destituzione
10.01.2018

Caso Bellomo: da Consiglio Stato ok a destituzione

Calcio, tafferugli Foggia-FrosinoneDaspo a 5 ultrà pugliesi
10.01.2018

Calcio, scontri Foggia-Frosinone
Daspo a 5 ultrà pugliesi VD

Florence

Fashion goes athletic at Pitti Uomo

With exclusive fabrics, synthetic lining and recycled feathers

Fashion goes athletic at Pitti Uomo

Florence, January 11 - Sportswear has widely inspired men's wear fall-winter 2019 collections debuted at the 93rd edition of the Pitti Uomo international trade fair running in Florence through Friday. From the capsule collections strongly influenced by sportswear presented by major men's wear brands to the new Athlovers project in cooperation with REDA, an historic textile firm from Biella, fashion labels are presenting their take on athleisure. The focus is on timeless staples made with exclusive fabrics that guarantee comfort and style to the new 4.0 globetrotter - a man who works, travels, exercises and loves the outdoors. Enzo Fusco's Fgf Industry is presenting the collection Blauer Down Jackets, which are made with eco-friendly recycled or synthetic feathers made in the European Union and then treated in Italy. The brand's 'sustans' padding is soft and extremely warm. Athlovers includes Belgian label ''42.54'', which produces stylish everyday staples, and Germany's Aeance that has a minimalist style for its capsule collection for men and women with new fabrics and sophisticated details. Also with Athlovers are US brands Dyne, designed by Christopher Bevans, and Isaora, as well as Italy's Gr1ps whose collection is inspired by the iconography of Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, a martial art. Danilo Paura has designed the new Kappa collection inspired by the 1990s. With a streetwear approach on high fashion, Kappa has restyled its iconic band on jeans, trousers, blazers and leather bomber jackets. The new project conceived by Lorenzo Boglione, vice-president of sales for the BasicNet group, has already involved designers including Gosha Rubchinskiy, Marcelo Burlon and Opening Ceremony. Marche tailor Lardini's Easy Wear capsule collection focuses on leisurewear with nylon playing the lead role, mixed with a 'scuba texture' for a line of basics that guarantee warmth, comfort and style even in extreme temperatures.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Altri articoli dalla sezione

I TAG DEL GIORNO

Il giornale di oggi

11.01.2018

abbonati

sfoglia

Archivio storico

abbonati

sfoglia

 
TORNA SU