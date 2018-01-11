Fashion goes athletic at Pitti Uomo

Florence, January 11 - Sportswear has widely inspired men's wear fall-winter 2019 collections debuted at the 93rd edition of the Pitti Uomo international trade fair running in Florence through Friday. From the capsule collections strongly influenced by sportswear presented by major men's wear brands to the new Athlovers project in cooperation with REDA, an historic textile firm from Biella, fashion labels are presenting their take on athleisure. The focus is on timeless staples made with exclusive fabrics that guarantee comfort and style to the new 4.0 globetrotter - a man who works, travels, exercises and loves the outdoors. Enzo Fusco's Fgf Industry is presenting the collection Blauer Down Jackets, which are made with eco-friendly recycled or synthetic feathers made in the European Union and then treated in Italy. The brand's 'sustans' padding is soft and extremely warm. Athlovers includes Belgian label ''42.54'', which produces stylish everyday staples, and Germany's Aeance that has a minimalist style for its capsule collection for men and women with new fabrics and sophisticated details. Also with Athlovers are US brands Dyne, designed by Christopher Bevans, and Isaora, as well as Italy's Gr1ps whose collection is inspired by the iconography of Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, a martial art. Danilo Paura has designed the new Kappa collection inspired by the 1990s. With a streetwear approach on high fashion, Kappa has restyled its iconic band on jeans, trousers, blazers and leather bomber jackets. The new project conceived by Lorenzo Boglione, vice-president of sales for the BasicNet group, has already involved designers including Gosha Rubchinskiy, Marcelo Burlon and Opening Ceremony. Marche tailor Lardini's Easy Wear capsule collection focuses on leisurewear with nylon playing the lead role, mixed with a 'scuba texture' for a line of basics that guarantee warmth, comfort and style even in extreme temperatures.