Not all election promises achievable - Padoan (2)

Cerca

Martedì 09 Gennaio 2018 | 15:00

Edicola digitale

sfoglia edizione

acquista edizione

Bari, morta dissanguata mamma 20enne finita contro una vetrata
07.01.2018

Bari, morta dissanguata mamma finita contro una vetrata Ft Vd

Parte la «carica dei mille» contro il gasolio sporco
07.01.2018

Parte la «carica dei mille»
contro il gasolio sporco

Lotteria Italia, tutti i premiA Lucera vinti 50mila euro
07.01.2018

Lotteria Italia, elenco premi
A Lucera i 50mila€
altre 7 vincite da 20mila€
in Puglia e Basilicata

Monopoli, auto intrappolatesui binari «salvate» dal robot
08.01.2018

Monopoli, auto intrappolate
sui binari «salvate» dal robot

 Giallo nella Napoli velata e... ri-velata
07.01.2018

 Giallo nella Napoli
velata e... ri-velata

Bari, morta dissanguata giovane mamma
07.01.2018

Bari, morta dissanguata giovane mamma

Taranto, in mare con motocarro: uomo muore annegato
08.01.2018

Taranto, in mare con motocarro: uomo muore annegato

La befana vien di giorno per i piccoli pazienti oncologici del Policlinico di Bari
04.01.2018

La befana vien di giorno
per i piccoli pazienti oncologici
del Policlinico di Bari

La Befana ai bimbi del Policlinico grazie ai pompieri
06.01.2018

La Befana ai bimbi del Policlinico grazie ai pompieri

Scoppio nella notte a Martano per il gas, crolla abitazione
06.01.2018

Scoppio nella notte a Martano per il gas, crolla abitazione

Bari, finisce contro vetrataMuore giovane mamma
07.01.2018

Bari, finisce contro vetrata
Muore giovane mamma

Rocco Siffredi presenta la pornostar pugliese Malena
29.09.2016

Rocco Siffredi presenta la pornostar pugliese Malena

San Severo, arrestata intera famigliataglieggiavano i vicini di casae avevano provato ad uccidere un uomo
05.01.2018

San Severo, arrestata famiglia
taglieggiava i vicini e ha tentato di uccidere un uomo

Palo, la Befana arrivaa bordo di un elicottero
06.01.2018

Palo, la Befana arriva Video
a bordo di un elicottero
E al Policlinico con i pompieri Foto

Malena saluta i suoi fan
29.09.2016

Malena saluta i suoi fan

Rome

Not all election promises achievable - Padoan (2)

Economy minister calls on parties to make credible proposals

Not all election promises achievable - Padoan (2)

Rome, January 9 - Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan on Tuesday warned voters that not all promises were achievable ahead of Italy's general election on March 4. "We are going into a period of electoral competition," Padoan said at a ceremony for the 70th anniversary of the Italian Constitution. "Each party will try to win the biggest possible slice of support. "They will do so alluding to economic policy choices promising better benefits to their electorate. That is the nature of democracy. "It is the job of the electors to assess the various proposals and to remind themselves that not all promises are achievable. "It would be opportune for all the parties in the competition to make this job easier for the electors, formulating proposals that are measurable and, therefore, credible". On Monday Padoan blasted the centre-right coalition's election pledge to scrap the 2011 Fornero pension reform, saying this was a pillar of Italy's financial system.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Altri articoli dalla sezione

I TAG DEL GIORNO

Il giornale di oggi

09.01.2018

abbonati

sfoglia

Archivio storico

abbonati

sfoglia

 
TORNA SU