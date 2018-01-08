Cerca

Rome

Agreement for four-way centre-right coalition (2)

Centrist group to be part of alliance, aim to scrap pension law

Agreement for four-way centre-right coalition (2)

Rome, January 8 - The leaders of the main centre-right parties agreed that they will run in a four-way alliance in the March 4 general election in a meeting Sunday at ex-premier's Silvio Berlusconi's home at Arcore, near Milan. This means that a group of centrists will also feature in the coalition, along with Berlusconi's Forza Italia, the League and the Brothers of Italy (FdI) party, despite the reservations of League leader Matteo Salvini. FdI leader Giorgia Meloni also attended the meeting. A joint statement said that one of the alliance's policies would be to scrap the 2011 'Fornero' pension reform featuring in a mechanism to raise the retirement age on the basis of life expectancy to make the system more sustainable. The centre-right alliance is ahead in the polls.

