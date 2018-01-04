Army to patrol Rome's shopping streets for New Year sales (2)

Cerca

Giovedì 04 Gennaio 2018 | 14:22

Scontro frontale tra due autosulla SS 100 a Gioia: 4 morti
01.01.2018

Gioia, scontro sulla SS «100»
4 morti: 3 ragazzi di Bari Foto

Polignano, stop al Parco dei Trulli «Impossibile costruire le villette»
02.01.2018

Polignano, stop al Parco dei Trulli. «Impossibile costruire le villette»

toghe
03.01.2018

Caso Bellomo, il magistrato:
«Mai approfittato delle mie allieve»

1200 docenti assegnati a Puglia. Uil: troppo pochi
03.01.2018

«Dimenticano» di mandare
i figli a scuola: denunciati

vigile con petardo
03.01.2018

Vigile urbano lancia petardo 
contro disabile, poi si scusa

Bitonto, i funerali e la marcia dei sindaci per l'anziana uccisa per sbaglio
02.01.2018

Bitonto, i funerali e la marcia dei sindaci per l'anziana uccisa per sbaglio

Bari, il Capodanno in piazza Montrone: Numeri da record
01.01.2018

Bari, il Capodanno in piazza
Montrone: Numeri da record
Maratea, boom per diretta Rai

Scontro frontale a Gioia del Colle: muoiono 4 persone
01.01.2018

Scontro frontale a Gioia del Colle: muoiono 4 persone

Foggia-Frosinone, arrestati 2 tifosi foggiani, 3 denunciati
01.01.2018

Foggia-Frosinone, arrestati
2 tifosi foggiani, 3 denunciati

Vertice sicurezza a Bari
02.01.2018

Vertice sicurezza a Bari

Rocco Siffredi presenta la pornostar pugliese Malena
29.09.2016

Rocco Siffredi presenta la pornostar pugliese Malena

Brindisi, il tuffo dei 180alla Conca per salutare il 2018
01.01.2018

Brindisi, il tuffo dei 180
alla Conca per salutare il 2018
Guarda le foto

Malena saluta i suoi fan
29.09.2016

Malena saluta i suoi fan

Inseguimento al largo di S. Focafermato gommone con droga e armi
01.01.2018

Inseguimento al largo di S. Foca: fermato gommone con droga e armi

Assalti a portavalori a Roma, presa 'banda della Golf'
03.01.2018

Assalti a portavalori a Roma, presa 'banda della Golf'

Rome

Army to patrol Rome's shopping streets for New Year sales

Will back up police

Army to patrol Rome's shopping streets for New Year sales (2)

Rome, January 4 - The Italian army will patrol Rome's main shopping streets when New Year sales open Friday, sources said Thursday. The operation is part of a two-year 'Safe Streets' operation that has seen soldiers back police in Italy's major cities. Plainclothes police men will also be on duty during the sales, sources said. They will operate with the help of security cameras, the sources said.

