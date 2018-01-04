Cerca

Giovedì 04 Gennaio 2018 | 14:22

Scontro frontale tra due autosulla SS 100 a Gioia: 4 morti
01.01.2018

Gioia, scontro sulla SS «100»
4 morti: 3 ragazzi di Bari Foto

Polignano, stop al Parco dei Trulli «Impossibile costruire le villette»
02.01.2018

Polignano, stop al Parco dei Trulli. «Impossibile costruire le villette»

toghe
03.01.2018

Caso Bellomo, il magistrato:
«Mai approfittato delle mie allieve»

1200 docenti assegnati a Puglia. Uil: troppo pochi
03.01.2018

«Dimenticano» di mandare
i figli a scuola: denunciati

vigile con petardo
03.01.2018

Vigile urbano lancia petardo 
contro disabile, poi si scusa

Bitonto, i funerali e la marcia dei sindaci per l'anziana uccisa per sbaglio
02.01.2018

Bitonto, i funerali e la marcia dei sindaci per l'anziana uccisa per sbaglio

Bari, il Capodanno in piazza Montrone: Numeri da record
01.01.2018

Bari, il Capodanno in piazza
Montrone: Numeri da record
Maratea, boom per diretta Rai

Scontro frontale a Gioia del Colle: muoiono 4 persone
01.01.2018

Scontro frontale a Gioia del Colle: muoiono 4 persone

Foggia-Frosinone, arrestati 2 tifosi foggiani, 3 denunciati
01.01.2018

Foggia-Frosinone, arrestati
2 tifosi foggiani, 3 denunciati

Vertice sicurezza a Bari
02.01.2018

Vertice sicurezza a Bari

Rocco Siffredi presenta la pornostar pugliese Malena
29.09.2016

Rocco Siffredi presenta la pornostar pugliese Malena

Brindisi, il tuffo dei 180alla Conca per salutare il 2018
01.01.2018

Brindisi, il tuffo dei 180
alla Conca per salutare il 2018
Guarda le foto

Malena saluta i suoi fan
29.09.2016

Malena saluta i suoi fan

Inseguimento al largo di S. Focafermato gommone con droga e armi
01.01.2018

Inseguimento al largo di S. Foca: fermato gommone con droga e armi

Assalti a portavalori a Roma, presa 'banda della Golf'
03.01.2018

Assalti a portavalori a Roma, presa 'banda della Golf'

Rome

Woman becomes first Italian to get bionic hand

Improved version of hand fitted onto Danish man in 2014

Woman becomes first Italian to get bionic hand

Rome, January 4 - A woman has become the first Italian to have a bionic hand fitted, sources said on Thursday. The hand, built by Silvestro Micera's team from the Scuola Superiore Sant'Anna in Pisa and the Polytechnic of Lausanna, was fitted in June 2016 at Rome's Policlinico Gemelli Hospital by neurosurgeon Paolo Maria Rossini's team. The results of trials with the hand are set to be published in an international scientific journal. The hand perceives contact with objects. The hand was fitted in the six-month-long experiment to Almerina Mascarello, who lives in Veneto and had lost her hand in an accident. "The hand is an improved version of the one fitted onto a Danish man in 2014," Micera told ANSA. Mascarello is also the first woman who has been able to get out and about with her hi-tech hand because now, unlike in 2014, all the necessary electronic equipment has been put into a backpack. This, Micera explained, "includes the system that registers the movement of the muscles and translates them into electrical signals, which are then turned into a set of commands for the bionic hand. "Another system transforms the information registered by the sensors in the hand in signals to send to nerves and therefore into sensorial information". The woman took along the backpack on a foray in Rome in October 2016, under the watchful eyes of the Italian research team, Micera said. The ultimate goal, Micera said, is to make the technology clinically usable. The backpack was an intermediate step along the way to this goal, he said. "The next step is to miniaturise the electronics," said the lead researcher.

