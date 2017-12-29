Briatore, Gregoraci split

Milan, December 29 - Flavio Briatore and Elisabetta Gregoraci have split up after nine years of marriage, Chi magazine reported Friday. The billionaire businessman and former FI boss, 67, and the model and showgirl, 37, signed a separation agreement before Christmas, it said. The couple have a seven-year-old son, Nathan Falco. Former Renault boss Briatore reportedly took the boy with him to his Kenyan resort for the holidays, while Gregoraci stayed in Italy.