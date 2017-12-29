Xmas tree protection racket stopped

Bari, December 29 - A Christmas tree protection racket was stopped in Bari Friday. Two men had demanded the council pay 2,000 euros not to torch the tree in the central Piazza del Ferrarese, police said. The pair, 30-year-old Antonio Manzari aka 'Nosy Tonino' and 42-year-old Francesco Longo, were arrested. They have been charged with attempted extortion aggravated by mafia methods.
Piove in Puglia, ma l'acqua
va persa: invasi restano vuoti
Liceo breve, ok dal Ministero
Ecco in Puglia le 10 scuole
Le iscrizioni dal 16 gennaio
Forte vento, bus finisce
fuori strada nel Foggiano
Ilva, Gentiloni a Emiliano
«Ritira il ricorso al Tar»
«Non insultò giornalista»
assolto dipendente lucano