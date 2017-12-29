Milan bourse value up 22.7% in 2017 (3)

Milan, December 29 - The value of shares on the Milan bourse rose 22.7% to 644.23 billion euros in 2017, Borsa Italiana said Friday. The stock value was therefore now equivalent to 37.8% of GDP, compared to 31.8% last year, it said. The blue-chip FTSE Mib index rose 15.5% over the year and the FTSE Italia All Share index gained 17.2%.