diga di Monte Cotugno
28.12.2017

Piove in Puglia, ma l'acqua
va persa: invasi restano vuoti

Liceo breve, ok dal MinisteroEcco in Puglia le 10 scuoleIscrizioni entro il 16 gennaio
29.12.2017

Liceo breve, ok dal Ministero
Ecco in Puglia le 10 scuole
Le iscrizioni dal 16 gennaio

Forte vento, bus finiscefuori strada nel Foggiano
28.12.2017

Forte vento, bus finisce
fuori strada nel Foggiano

tris
28.12.2017

Ilva, Gentiloni a Emiliano
«Ritira il ricorso al Tar»

Barra Santamaria
28.12.2017

«Non insultò giornalista»
assolto dipendente lucano

Foggia prima sogna, poi il Frosinone lo schiaccia 2-1
28.12.2017

Foggia prima sogna, poi il Frosinone lo schiaccia 2-1

Bari a Carpi spreca occasioni: finisce 0-0
28.12.2017

Bari a Carpi spreca occasioni: finisce 0-0

Foggia, travolto e ucciso da auto rubata: caccia al pirata
23.12.2017

Foggia, travolto e ucciso
da auto rubata: caccia al pirata

Malena, è di Gioia la nuova pornostar di Siffredi
29.09.2016

Malena, è di Gioia la nuova pornostar di Siffredi

Ragazza di 18 anni di Barletta si taglia la «coda» di 38 cm per donare i suoi capelli alle malate di cancro
24.12.2017

Ragazza di 18 anni di Barletta si taglia la «coda» di 38 cm per donare i suoi capelli alle malate di cancro

Rocco Siffredi presenta la pornostar pugliese Malena
29.09.2016

Rocco Siffredi presenta la pornostar pugliese Malena

Bari, in costruzione il palco per il concerto di Capodanno
28.12.2017

Bari, in costruzione il palco per il concerto di Capodanno

Coltello alla gola, così l'assalto dei sanseveresi alla gioielleria di Vasto
29.12.2017

Coltello alla gola, così l'assalto dei sanseveresi alla gioielleria di Vasto

Malena saluta i suoi fan
29.09.2016

Malena saluta i suoi fan

Bari, scontro un centro 5 auto coinvolte: un ferito
24.12.2017

Bari, scontro in centro Vd
5 auto coinvolte: un ferito

Rome

Book readers in Italy down to 40.5% in 2016 - ISTAT

Over half of Italian houses publish 10 books a year, report

Book readers in Italy down to 40.5% in 2016 - ISTAT

Rome, December 29 - Book readers in Italy continued to decline in 2016 to 40.5% from 42% the previous year, according to data published by Italian statistics bureau ISTAT this week in its annual report on reading and publishing in the country. Overall, 23 million people said they had read at least one book in 12 months in 2016, not strictly for professional reasons or for school, ISTAT said. Women were more inclined to read than men, since six years of age, according to the survey. A total of 47.1% of the women polled said they had read at least one book last year, compared to 33.5% of men. The group with the highest readership ranged in age between 11 and 14 (51.1%). The report also highlighted that the publishing sector in Italy remained dominated by very small publishing houses. Over 86% of active publishing houses in 2016 published no more than 50 books last year. Over half of these publishers - or 54.8% - were small companies with no more than 10 books out in a year while almost one-third (31.6%) were medium-sized publishers that put out between 11 and 50 books annually. Over half of small publishers specialize on a specific sector, ISTAT said. Big publishing houses - which released over 50 books a year - represented in 2016 only 13.6% of the sector yet covered over three-fourths (76.1%) of titles and almost 86% of circulation, the report said. ISTAT said that the publishing houses polled overall believed low readership in Italy is mostly caused by the population's poor cultural level - according to 39.7% of those interviewed - and the lack of effective school policies to educate future readers - 37.7%. From a geographical standpoint, over 50% of active publishers in 2016 were located in the North with over one-fourth of major publishers based in Milan. The report also noted that book production in 2016 increased by 3.7% on the previous year, although circulation went down 7.1%. Also, publications for children and teens in 2016 grew 4.5% in terms of titles and 6.6% in terms of circulation compared to 2015. Fiction covered almost 85% of new publications, ISTAT said. Another trend highlighted in the report was the continual growth of the digital market with more than one in three books (some 22,000 titles) also available as an e-book, a percentage that rose to 53.3% for school books.

