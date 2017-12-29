Cerca

diga di Monte Cotugno
28.12.2017

Piove in Puglia, ma l'acqua
va persa: invasi restano vuoti

Liceo breve, ok dal MinisteroEcco in Puglia le 10 scuoleIscrizioni entro il 16 gennaio
29.12.2017

Liceo breve, ok dal Ministero
Ecco in Puglia le 10 scuole
Le iscrizioni dal 16 gennaio

Forte vento, bus finiscefuori strada nel Foggiano
28.12.2017

Forte vento, bus finisce
fuori strada nel Foggiano

tris
28.12.2017

Ilva, Gentiloni a Emiliano
«Ritira il ricorso al Tar»

Barra Santamaria
28.12.2017

«Non insultò giornalista»
assolto dipendente lucano

Foggia prima sogna, poi il Frosinone lo schiaccia 2-1
28.12.2017

Foggia prima sogna, poi il Frosinone lo schiaccia 2-1

Bari a Carpi spreca occasioni: finisce 0-0
28.12.2017

Bari a Carpi spreca occasioni: finisce 0-0

Foggia, travolto e ucciso da auto rubata: caccia al pirata
23.12.2017

Foggia, travolto e ucciso
da auto rubata: caccia al pirata

Malena, è di Gioia la nuova pornostar di Siffredi
29.09.2016

Malena, è di Gioia la nuova pornostar di Siffredi

Ragazza di 18 anni di Barletta si taglia la «coda» di 38 cm per donare i suoi capelli alle malate di cancro
24.12.2017

Ragazza di 18 anni di Barletta si taglia la «coda» di 38 cm per donare i suoi capelli alle malate di cancro

Rocco Siffredi presenta la pornostar pugliese Malena
29.09.2016

Rocco Siffredi presenta la pornostar pugliese Malena

Bari, in costruzione il palco per il concerto di Capodanno
28.12.2017

Bari, in costruzione il palco per il concerto di Capodanno

Coltello alla gola, così l'assalto dei sanseveresi alla gioielleria di Vasto
29.12.2017

Coltello alla gola, così l'assalto dei sanseveresi alla gioielleria di Vasto

Malena saluta i suoi fan
29.09.2016

Malena saluta i suoi fan

Bari, scontro un centro 5 auto coinvolte: un ferito
24.12.2017

Bari, scontro in centro Vd
5 auto coinvolte: un ferito

Rome

Woman who shaved daughter's head over veil gets 8 mths (2)

Mistreatment not proven

Rome, December 29 - A Bangladshi-born woman who shaved her daughter's head because she refused to wear the Muslim veil got eight months in jail, a suspended sentence, in Bologna on Thursday. The woman and her husband were acquitted of mistreating the girl because of a lack of evidence. The girl has been taken to a shelter for children after investigations showed the family's hostility. The girl, 14, was taken away from her parents in Bologna at the end of March. The girl, who was born in Bangladesh but has been in Italy for years and is studying at a middle school in the Emilian capital, has been put into the care of the local social services along with her sisters. The girl's teachers reported what happened to the Carabinieri police. The girl reportedly said she was irked by the veil which she habitually wore at home but was starting to take off outside. Her mother got wind of this and reportedly decided to punish her by shaving her head.

