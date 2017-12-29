Civil servants owed 370-712 euros (3)

Rome, December 29 - Italy's civil servants and other public-sector workers are owed between 370 and 712 euros in back pay after years of unrenewed contracts, sources said Friday. The government is looking at paying them the money in February, the sources said. The following month, March, they will get an average monthly bonus of 85 euros, the sources said.
