Wiretap reform OK'd (4)

Rome, December 29 - The cabinet on Friday gave the definitive green light to a reform of wiretap and other surveillance regulations upping privacy provisions for people who are not under investigation. The reform will come into force six months after its publication in the Official Gazette in January, sources said. The law comes in response to years of rows over the publication of wiretaps of people not involved in probes, embarrassing them without due cause. The reform means that "wiretaps are no longer against privacy", Justice Minister Andrea Orlando said. "We now have a country that uses wiretaps to fight crime and not to fuel gossip or destroy anyone's reputation", he said. Orlando went on to say that "without restricting, but on the contrary authorising wiretaps in an easier way, (the law) imposes a series of ties and prohibitions that stop them being used as a tool to spread news improperly".