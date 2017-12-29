Soccer: Comparisons to Messi hurt Dybala - Allegri +RPT+ (2)

(fixes typo in 2nd 'graf) Turin, December 29 - Being compared to Lionel Messi "hurt" Paulo Dybala at the start of the season, Juve boss Massimiliano Allegri said Friday. But the Argentina forward "is an intelligent lad and he understood," the coach said. Dybala remained an "extraordinary" player, Allegri said, and "now he is serene". Allegri observed that Dybala was still only 24 and that "in Italy players mature around 25 to 26 years old". He said he might start the Argentina player in Juve's next match at Verona at the weekend. Dybala has been coming off the bench recently.